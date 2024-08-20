Pasco County Supervisor of Elections “disappointed” at voter turnout so far

Marjorie Park Marina in Davis Islands serves as a polling precinct for the 2024 primary elections // Chris Young, WMNF News, 8/20/24

Listen:

It’s primary election day in Florida, and one Supervisor of Elections is calling the turnout disappointing. Remember to bring your identification with a photo and signature when you go to vote.

Brian Corely is the Supervisor of Elections in Pasco County.

He says voter turnout as of 1:00 pm Wednesday, was at 12 and a half percent.

“There’s an undeniable reduction in turnout.”

One problem, Corley says, is Florida’s vote by mail reset.

The 2021 law made requests for mail ballots last only two years instead of four.

And all existing vote-by-mail requests were voided after the 2022 election.

Another problem, Corely says, is voter apathy.

“Everyone gets all excited and races to the polls when the president is on the ballot, but you look at the local offices that are closer to the people: county commission, school board, school superintendent, etcetera, have more of an impact in our lives daily than higher offices, and the turnout is considerably less.”

However, Corley anticipates long lines for the November General Election because the ballot will be two pages – something he says is rare.

Meanwhile, in Hillsborough County, a few voters trickled into Marjorie Park Marina in Davis Islands to vote late his morning.

Including Jack McCarthy, who’s lived in Tampa for a year and a half.

“I’ve never missed an election since I was 18, and I feel that if you don’t come out and vote, then you have no right to complain.”

Secretary of State Cord Byrd said Tuesday morning he expects turnout of 20 percent to 25 percent in the primary elections.

Polls are open from until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.