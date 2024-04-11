Paul Renner’s political committee raised $368,000 in the days before the Florida legislative session

The Old Florida State Capitol, now a museum, with the new Capitol in the background. By Roberto Galan via iStock for WMNF News (2022).

A political committee led by House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, received $368,500 in contributions in the days before the annual legislative session started in January, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Conservatives for Principled Leadership committee had about $2.57 million in cash on hand as of March 31.

The report covers the period from Jan. 1 through March 31, but Renner and other lawmakers could not raise money during the session, which lasted from Jan. 9 through March 8.

All of the committee’s contributions during the period came before the session started.

The largest was $150,000 from another political committee, the Florida Accountability Project.

Other contributions included $50,000 from a Florida Chamber of Commerce PAC, $25,000 from AT&T and $15,000 from the Virginia-based Fantasy Sports Operator Coalition, the report said.