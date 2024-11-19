Philadelphia Phillies pledge up to $1 million toward Clearwater storm recovery

Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton, Amplify Clearwater President and CEO Amanda Payne and Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector // City of Clearwater Public Communications 11/18/2024

The Philadelphia Phillies have pledged a matching grant up to one million dollars towards recovery efforts in Clearwater after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Phillies have had ties to the area for over 75 years.

The grant will double contributions to chamber AMPLIFY Clearwater’s fund for local business and residents working to rebuild after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

John Middleton, owner of the Phillies, announced the grant outside a resort near his Clearwater condo.

“It’s really a privilege to be able to help this community because it’s such an important part of the Phillies fabric – thank you,” Middleton said.

Middleton said the team has deep ties to the city where the team trains.

“There’s another side to the Phillies, and that is, we have, as I said,dozens and dozens of people who live here. We’re in the community. My wife and I own a condo across the street at the Sand Pearl. We’re neighbors, we’re all neighbors,” Middleton said.

The major league baseball team has been training in Clearwater since 1947, and currently trains at the BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said the funds were needed.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and there is still a lot of need. So the timing of this couldn’t be any better,” Rector said.

AMPLIFY Clearwater says they have already received over 50 applications from those seeking recovery assistance. The funds will go towards family assistance, repairs, and replacing inventory.