Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Philadelphia Phillies pledge up to $1 million toward Clearwater storm recovery

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Phillies Managing Partner and CEO John Middleton, Amplify Clearwater President and CEO Amanda Payne and Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector // City of Clearwater Public Communications 11/18/2024

Listen:

The Philadelphia Phillies have pledged a matching grant up to one million dollars towards recovery efforts in Clearwater after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Phillies have had ties to the area for over 75 years.  

The grant will double contributions to chamber AMPLIFY Clearwater’s fund for local business and residents working to rebuild after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

John Middleton, owner of the Phillies, announced the grant outside a resort near his Clearwater condo.

“It’s really a privilege to be able to help this community because it’s such an important part of the Phillies fabric – thank you,” Middleton said.

Middleton said the team has deep ties to the city where the team trains.

“There’s another side to the Phillies, and that is, we have, as I said,dozens and dozens of people who live here. We’re in the community. My wife and I own a condo across the street at the Sand Pearl. We’re neighbors, we’re all neighbors,” Middleton said.

The major league baseball team has been training in Clearwater since 1947, and currently trains at the BayCare Ballpark. 

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said the funds were needed.

“We still have a lot of work to do, and there is still a lot of need. So the timing of this couldn’t be any better,” Rector said.

AMPLIFY Clearwater says they have already received over 50 applications from those seeking recovery assistance. The funds will go towards family assistance, repairs, and replacing inventory.

Tags
,

You may also like

abortion access
The group supporting Florida’s abortion rights ballot question is fighting a state-imposed fine

The dispute is between the Floridians Protecting Freedom political committee...

The Scoop: Wed. Nov. 13th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays’ new stadium is on hold for now  The Tampa...

Gulfport Ian O'Hara
Facing a state probe, Gulfport Council Member Ian O’Hara resigns: The Gabber

Gulfport council entertained a motion for a State Attorney investigation...

Donald Trump
Florida’s 2024 election results are certified

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission on Tuesday certified the results...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale 🎶 Don’t miss the WMNF's Live Music Showcase Replay featuring Divine AF! This Friday at 2pm dive into a multigenerational, LGBTQ collective blending Americana, Blues, Funk, and Soul into an unforgettable journey. Each song and performer brings a unique energy you won’t want to miss! 🔥 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE #LiveMusicShowcase #DivineAF #WMNF #Americana #SoulfulSounds 🎙️ Tune in to Talking Animals with guest host Beverly Capshaw! 🐾🌿 Wed at 11 AM on WMNF Discover the wonders of The Green Swamp with naturalist Paul Jensen. From panthers to black bears, this vital habitat is teeming with wildlife you didn’t know was in your backyard! Don’t miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🐊🐻 #WMNF#FloridaWildlife #GreenSwamp
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Conversation
Player position: