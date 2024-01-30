Photographer Carlton Ward Jr. widens conservation efforts to the Gulf of Mexico

Conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr. is turning his attention to the Gulf of Mexico

Photographer Carlton Ward Jr., who has spent years trying to protect and preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, is now turning his conservation efforts on the Gulf of Mexico.

Ward, whose images of Florida panthers and other wildlife are the subject of a one-man exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Ybor City through March 17, discussed his work on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet and Tom on Jan. 30. He said he’s turning his attention to the gulf because of its strategic importance to Florida’s environment.

“I’m going to be focusing on what’s really my first love in nature which is the Gulf of Mexico,” said Ward, who grew up in Clearwater and explored the gulf as a child through the work of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “The gulf, it’s a remarkable story. It’s such an underappreciated ocean. This is a biodiversity hotspot.”

Ward said he is more convinced than ever that storytelling is the key to successful environmental conservation. His work has been shown in National Geographic and was the subject of a documentary film, “The Path of the Panther,” that is available on Hulu and Disney Plus. The film will be shown Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts. His photos are also collected in a National Geographic book of the same name.

Florida legislators got an early look at the film when it was released in 2022 and Ward said it helped persuade lawmakers to fund millions of dollars in conservation easements to preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which runs from the Florida-Georgia border to the Everglades. Those efforts continue. More than 300,000 acres were purchased last year and the governor and Cabinet will be considering more purchases in March.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.