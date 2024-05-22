Donate Now!
Pinellas County offers new service for confidential behavioral health services

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
A word collage forming the shape of a person's profile head.
Pinellas County's new program called Care About Me offers residents confidential access to behavioral health services. Photo for WMNF News.

Pinellas County has a new service that gives residents easier access to local behavioral health services. 

The program is called Care About Me. 

It offers a confidential access line to people of all ages who need help finding appointments for mental health, substance use, and addiction services, according to a press release. 

Individuals wishing to access the service can call 1-888-431-1998 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, the new service is not a crisis line. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, call 988. For mental health emergencies call 911.

To connect directly to the website, visit careaboutme.org.

We’ll be updating this story with more reporting.

