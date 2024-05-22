Pinellas County offers new service for confidential behavioral health services

Pinellas County's new program called Care About Me offers residents confidential access to behavioral health services. Photo for WMNF News.

Pinellas County has a new service that gives residents easier access to local behavioral health services.

The program is called Care About Me.

It offers a confidential access line to people of all ages who need help finding appointments for mental health, substance use, and addiction services, according to a press release.

Individuals wishing to access the service can call 1-888-431-1998 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

However, the new service is not a crisis line. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, call 988. For mental health emergencies call 911.

To connect directly to the website, visit careaboutme.org.

We’ll be updating this story with more reporting.