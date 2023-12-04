Pinellas County progresses with emergency beach restoration after Hurricane Idalia

Beach restoration construction on Madeira Beach. // Credit: Chris Young 12/4/23

After Hurricane Idalia caused devastation to Pinellas County beaches, sand dunes have been constructed on Sunset, Pass-a-Grille, and Indian Rocks Beach, and work is finishing up at Belleair Beach.

“The dune is designed to help add some storm damage protection to the upland properties, some protection against surge and also to add needed sand to the beach, which has been really deflated and eroded since Idalia came through.”

Dr. John Bishop is the Pinellas County Coastal Management Coordinator. He explained how this is just the first phase of an ongoing project.

“This was an emergency stopgap to try to add some protection and hopefully it will stay in place and keep that protection in place until we’re able to come back and do something more permanent, and larger like a nourishment project.”

Robin Gomez is the city manager for Madeira Beach, where construction is expected to be completed early this week.

“We’re always prepared for the storms, but yeah, this will definitely help out to reduce some of the flooding”

Pinellas County plans to start construction on their longest segment in Indian Shores early this month.