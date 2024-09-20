Donate Now!
Pinellas residents can enjoy museums at no cost on Saturday

Posted on by Kiley Petracek
The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg is participating in the Free Museum Day and will offer admission at no cost to Pinellas residents on Sept. 21. Photo "The Dali Museum" by jeffcovey for WMNF News.

Local museum enthusiasts and families alike can enjoy St. Petersburg Museums cost-free this weekend.

The annual Free Museum Day is on Saturday, Sept. 21. It’s provided by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance and the City of St. Petersburg.

‘Arts Alive!’ is based on the Smithsonian Museum Day, which has since been discontinued. The program is designed to prevent barriers that keep locals from experiencing museums. 

“There are people who have never stepped inside of a museum, and never gone to an art gallery,” CEO of Arts Alive! Terry Marks said. “There are many people who have never had the opportunity, or feel intimidated, or weren’t exposed to that growing up.”

Some museums with free admission will require proof of a Pinellas County ID, and others require reservation of tickets in advance. 

Here are the participating museums:

The Dalí Museum

1 Dali Blvd

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Free gallery admission is only for Pinellas County residents, with walk-ups allowed but reservations are highly recommended. The Dali Alive 360° experience is not included. 

You can reserve tickets here

The Woodson African American Museum of Florida

2240 9th Ave. S.

Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 5 p.m., but this Saturday is 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The museum is opening a new exhibit, Mary Proctor: Paint the Way to Stay, which has free admission. They also host Saturday Morning Yoga weekly, with free admission and no requirement for registration. To celebrate Free Museum Day, the museum will be offering an art workshop with the artist herself, Mary Proctor, at noon.

Register here

Imagine Museum

1901 Central Ave

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry will be based on timed tickets, but they are available to residents of all counties. 

Find tickets here

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

150 Central Ave

Hours: 10:00 a.m. -5 p.m.

Tickets are available to residents of all counties and a reservation is highly recommended to ensure admission. Entry will also be based on timed tickets, and walk-up admission is available but not guaranteed. 

You can reserve tickets here

The Museum of Fine Arts

255 Beach Dr. NE

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free gallery admission only for Pinellas County residents, with advanced reservation required due to capacity limitations. Visitors see the MFA Collection Galleries, but special exhibitions are excluded. 

Register for tickets here

St. Petersburg Museum of History

335 2nd Ave. NE

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Museum of History will be cost-free for Pinellas County residents. This does not include associated tours, such as their Segway, Ghost, or Trolley tours, but you can book them here

Museum of Motherhood

2606 Fairfield Ave.

Hours: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

This museum is free admission, open to the public via donation. 

You can inquire about tours by calling 877-711-MOMS (6667) or on their website.

Transportation near these museums will be provided through city services, such as St. Pete’s Sunrunner, Central Avenue Trolley, and the Downtown Looper

On-street parking, as well as public garages and lots, will offer daily and special event parking.

Parking starts at $1 per hour, up to 8 hours. You can find more information about the parking situation of your choice here.  

