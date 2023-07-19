Polk County State Representative Josie Tomkow draws a Democratic challenger, Octavio Eduardo Hernandez

Share this:

Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, has drawn a Democratic challenger as she runs in 2024 for a final term in the Florida House.

Davenport Democrat Octavio Eduardo Hernandez opened a campaign account Monday to challenge Tomkow in Polk County’s House District 51, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Tomkow, who chairs the House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee, was first elected in a May 2018 special election.

She had raised $24,300 for her 2024 campaign account as of June 30, a finance report shows.

Meanwhile, West Melbourne Democrat Vernon Mitchell Anderson opened an account Monday to try to succeed term-limited Rep. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, in 2024 in Brevard’s House District 33. Anderson joined six other candidates who have opened accounts for the race.

