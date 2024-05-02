Tropical Heatwave: The hottest ticket in Tampa Bay!

Kristopher James and WMNF’s program director Sam Hval recently visited Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to share why everyone in Tampa Bay should attend Tropical Heatwave this Saturday, May 4th.

We’ve prepared an incredible lineup featuring 17 live bands across 3 stages, along with a Hip Hop Lounge, all for just $40.

The weather forecast promises a perfect day, so come prepared for an unforgettable experience. In addition to the music, we’ll have Food Trucks, art vendors, and much more.

Don’t miss Kristopher James’s performance in the Cantina room at 6:15 PM.

Doors open at 5 PM, with music starting at 5:30 PM courtesy of the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band. The stages come alive at 6 PM and won’t stop until 12:45 AM!

Make this Saturday unforgettable by joining us at the Cuban Club in Ybor. Get your tickets now by clicking here! and be a part of Tropical Heatwave – a night filled with laughter, dancing, and the timeless tradition that makes Tampa Bay so special.

See you there!

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!