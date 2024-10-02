Donate Now!
Port strike could lead to shortages as Tampa recovers from Hurricane Helene

Posted on by Chris Young
Port workers strike outside of Port Tampa Bay // Chris Young, WMNF News, 10/2/24

Listen:

A nationwide strike of dock workers is impacting Port Tampa Bay, one of 4 in the state. Port officials say it all comes at a vulnerable time after Hurricane Helene.

About three dozen workers asking for higher wages chanted and waved signs outside of Port Tampa Bay.

They are some of the 45 thousand International Longshoremen’s Association members, whose contracts expired earlier this week. 

Nicholas Defresco is with the ILA in Tampa. 

He says members will be picketing until a deal is reached.

“We just want a fair contract, with fair increases, that keep up with the inflation, and trying to project on inflation moving forward,”  Defresco said.

Michael Rubin is the President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council. 

He says the strike will affect goods received like construction materials and furniture – all things people need after Helene’s impacts in the area.

Rubin says grocery stores could see empty shelves from disruptions in the supply chain of frozen food.

“That one has us very concerned because obviously there’s a short shelf life on the movement of those goods, and we are concerned there may be an impact on the grocery shelves with respect to those.” Rubin said.

You may also have trouble replacing items destroyed by Helene’s storm surge.  Rubin says Tampa will likely see delays in furniture shipments.

“If you’re trying replace all your furniture that just got damaged, those furniture movements are one of the big products that come into Florida, and they will now not be coming into Florida or any other terminals on the East Coast,” Rubin said.

Ports in Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami will likely feel the strike’s effects as well. 

 

 

