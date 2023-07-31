Practical Tips for Beating the Heat and Staying Healthy: Insights from Dr. Fred Harvey

This podcast episode dives into the importance of teen mental health and how to support healthy lifestyle choices. It also explores how sweating and testosterone can affect the body and its associated diseases, such as CKD, Alzheimer’s, and prostate cancer. Nutrients such as phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and DHA are discussed, as well as the benefits of consuming bone broth and avoiding processed foods. Trigger finger, a condition caused by inflammation of the tendons, can be treated with a steroid injection and physical therapy. This episode covers various topics to help educate and inform listeners on the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices.