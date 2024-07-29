Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Presidential legacies, supreme courts and a world autocratic league

Posted on by mabili
Share
trust in the Supreme Court and other institutions is low.

Community Speaks for July 29, 2024

The only way to remove a Supreme Court Justice is impeachment, but it’s hard to do. President Joe Biden, with his legacy in mind, calls for term limits for the Supreme Court and to strengthen the ethics code for justices. He calls on Congress to pass a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

Both sides claim victory in Venezuela. Today, we face a growing world autocratic league threatening democracies.

On the summer reading list is the book:

The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers, and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism

Joe Conason (Author) George T. Conway (Contribution by)

Journalist Joe Conason warns about Republican grifting in his new book “The Longest Con”.

In his new book, “The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers, and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism,” the journalist and editor-in-chief at The National Memo traces the long marriage between right-wing politics and con artistry. Trump is no anomaly in this history, but the natural result of decades of snake oil salesmen bamboozling the Republican base for political gain and profit. 

recommended article:

“License to steal”: Donald Trump’s history of fraud emerges as a new threat with SCOTUS decision

In Hillsborough County a test of democracy and power over a constitutional amendment proposing a tax to pay for a teacher pay raise.

You may also like

Put a woman in charge

SF July 28 8am SF July 28 9am Vice-President Kamala...

The prosecutor against the felon: US election get energized

Community Speaks for July 22, 2024 President Joe Biden is...

America’s Evolution and John Quincy Adams. New Classical Music

Randall Woods – John Quincy Adams – A Man for...

The Scoop: Tues. July 16th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

An investigation is still underway after Trump was shot in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism On today's Retro Throwback Thursday we're giving a shoutout to the talented local artist Eric Hornsby for gracing us with his presence on air! You have likely enjoyed Eric's public murals across Tampa and can explore more of his stunning artwork by visiting his account @arist_esh 🎨 #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for a great show with the golden vocals of Sarah Mae Gunn Music and Laura Lonero Enjoy live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio Hey all you urban achievers & bowling enthusiasts, listen up! 🤘🏼WMNF is throwing a bowling party, & you're invited! 🎳 Let's roll with the Dudes & Dudettes, drink White Russians, & have a cosmic time! 🌌 See you August 18, 2024 at 1 PM! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! 🎉 #RollinWithTheDudes #AbideWithWMNF #wmnf #BowlingPartyGoals
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: