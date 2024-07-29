Presidential legacies, supreme courts and a world autocratic league

trust in the Supreme Court and other institutions is low.

Community Speaks for July 29, 2024

The only way to remove a Supreme Court Justice is impeachment, but it’s hard to do. President Joe Biden, with his legacy in mind, calls for term limits for the Supreme Court and to strengthen the ethics code for justices. He calls on Congress to pass a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

Both sides claim victory in Venezuela. Today, we face a growing world autocratic league threatening democracies.

On the summer reading list is the book:

The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers, and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism

Joe Conason (Author) George T. Conway (Contribution by)

Journalist Joe Conason warns about Republican grifting in his new book “The Longest Con”.

In his new book, “The Longest Con: How Grifters, Swindlers, and Frauds Hijacked American Conservatism,” the journalist and editor-in-chief at The National Memo traces the long marriage between right-wing politics and con artistry. Trump is no anomaly in this history, but the natural result of decades of snake oil salesmen bamboozling the Republican base for political gain and profit.

In Hillsborough County a test of democracy and power over a constitutional amendment proposing a tax to pay for a teacher pay raise.