Prioritizing Spirit for Fulfillment and Balance with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
In today’s fast-paced world, the importance of health awareness, spiritual well-being, and social issues discussions cannot be overstated. These topics are not only crucial for our overall well-being but also play a significant role in shaping our society. Dr. Fred Harvey, a renowned health expert, emphasizes the importance of prioritizing our spirit for overall well-being and warns against the negative effects of spiritual pollution. He believes that many people prioritize their physical and mental health over their spiritual well-being, which can lead to a lack of motivation and a collapse of the body and mind. Dr. Harvey’s perspective is shaped by his extensive experience in the field and his holistic approach to health that includes addressing physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional aspects. Join Dr. Fred Harvey on this episode of the Healthy Steps Radio Show podcast as he delves deeper into these topics and provides valuable insights on how to improve our overall well-being.

(00:00:00) Living Mirror: Stories of Community Resilience

(00:04:32) The Toxic Effects of Sugar on Health

(00:10:39) Prioritizing Spirit for Fulfillment and Balance

(00:12:17) Hidden Authoritarianism: The Corporate Control Conspiracy

(00:18:31) Probiotics and Nutritional Yeast for Gut Health

(00:29:40) The Impact of Cookware on Health

(00:38:31) Alternative Solutions for Prostate Medication Reactions

(00:50:00) Reducing Shingles Outbreaks with Vaccination

