City seeking public input on Imagine Clearwater plan for Coachman Park

Share this:

The City of Clearwater wants to overhaul a popular waterfront park, Coachman Park; the city is seeking input from residents through a series of four public information sessions that continue Wednesday evening.

It’s from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive.

The next two are:

Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., and

Dec. 10, 6 – 8 p.m. North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Clearwater.

WMNF asked Michael Delk, Clearwater’s assistant city manager, about the plan called Imagine Clearwater.

He says it’s expected to cost $64 million.

Delk says the recent Tampa Bay Times revelation that members of the Church of Scientology bought up dozens of properties in downtown Clearwater will not have an impact on the Imagine Clearwater plan.

Listen:

Listen:

Here’s Clearwater’s video on Imagine Clearwater: