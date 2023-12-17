Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Putting The World In Perspective

Posted on by mabili
Share
Prisoners across the country have once again begun mobilizing. Ranging from sit-ins to work stoppages, boycotts to hunger strikes, their actions have followed a nationwide call for sentencing reform, improved living conditions, greater access to rehabilitative programming, and an end to what strike organizers call “modern day slavery.”

The Forum/The Fourth Estate takes a look at the headlines and other under-reported stories in perspective.

The politics of race and the Republican-MAGA impact discussed in historical context.

An inmate class-action lawsuit against the Alabama prisons which has implications for private prisons and work conditions in all states. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, current and former inmates announced a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s prison labor program as a type of “modern day slavery.”

note: Florida makes calling for a work strike inside a state prison a second-degree felony.

Florida Inmates To Strike Against ‘Prison Slavery’ and Inhumane Conditions.

You may also like

Sarasota wants to be the home of future Florida Black History Museum

Listen: State officials are looking at locations for a future...

The Scoop: WMNF Daily News Digest
The Scoop: Fri., December 15, 2023 Tampa Bay & Florida headlines by WMNF

Early morning shooting The Tampa Police Department has been investigating...

A male elected official in a radio studio in front of a microphone.
Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera and Tracey McManus talk local elections and more

Luis Viera consistently brings a calm, measured and thoughtful tone...

banned books, First Amendment
Hernando County School Board backs ‘Moms for Liberty’ book challenges

Listen: As Florida leads the country in book bans, Hernando...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Celebrate the holidays with us and Suncoast Bronze Ringers!🎄 Join us on Dec 18th at 5pm for a 30-person bell-ringing orchestra in the Live Studio with Flee! 🔔 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #HolidayMood #BellRinging #LiveStudio #Flee #wmnf #Music #communityradio Happy #ThrowbackThursday! 🎉 We're loving this memory from 2016 featuring Indie FM! 🎶 sharing music memories for #HappyHolidays 🎉 🎄 🤩 #TBT 🎅 #HolidayVibes #Holidays2016 #WMNF #communityradio #wmnf #Music #MusicMemories ATTENTION THEATRE LOVERS! Don't miss the last Living Mirror Playback Theater show of the year! Get your tickets now for Dec.15th's celebration of diversity & inclusivity 7-9 pm at the WMNF STUDIOS! 🎭🎉 #TheatreLove #DiversityInclusion CLICK FOR TICKETS!!! ==> https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf_events/living-mirror-playback-theater-talk-back-improv-10/ #wmnf #Events #improv #acting #diversity #inclusivity #playbacktheater #livetheatre Get ready to rock your Christmas! 🤘 Join First Call for 2 epic nights of metal and punk Christmas music! 🎸 Part 1: Dec 13th 🗓 Part 2: Dec 20th 🗓 Don't miss this unique holiday experience! 🎅 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 🎧 #Xmas #MetalChristmas #PunkChristmas #FirstCall ⚡TODAY ON 🎵 WMNF's Live Music Showcase 🎵 Tune in at 2:06 for Taverns! This is an Indie Rock Band you don't want to miss! Check the live stream on FB! 🎉 #wmnf #communityradio #Music