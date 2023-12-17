Putting The World In Perspective

Prisoners across the country have once again begun mobilizing. Ranging from sit-ins to work stoppages, boycotts to hunger strikes, their actions have followed a nationwide call for sentencing reform, improved living conditions, greater access to rehabilitative programming, and an end to what strike organizers call “modern day slavery.”

An inmate class-action lawsuit against the Alabama prisons which has implications for private prisons and work conditions in all states. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, current and former inmates announced a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s prison labor program as a type of “modern day slavery.”

note: Florida makes calling for a work strike inside a state prison a second-degree felony.