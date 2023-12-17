Putting The World In Perspective

The Forum/The Fourth Estate takes a look at the headlines and other under-reported stories in perspective.
The politics of race and the Republican-MAGA impact discussed in historical context.
An inmate class-action lawsuit against the Alabama prisons which has implications for private prisons and work conditions in all states. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, current and former inmates announced a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s prison labor program as a type of “modern day slavery.”
note: Florida makes calling for a work strike inside a state prison a second-degree felony.
