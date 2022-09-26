Have questions about Hurricane Ian? We’ll get the latest from a Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist on WMNF’s Tuesday Café.

Share this:

Florida is under a State of Emergency order as Hurricane Ian is expected to affect the Tampa Bay area from Tuesday evening through at least Thursday night. The Tampa Bay region is under a Hurricane Watch and a Storm Surge Watch.

Evacuation order

Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Level A and a voluntary evacuation order for Level B including all low-lying areas, mobile and manufactured homes beginning at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

Hernando County: “Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county wide, are included.”

FPREN meteorologist will answer your questions on WMNF’s Tuesday Café

We will talk with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Megan Borowski about Hurricane Ian on WMNF’s Tuesday Café on September 27, 2022.

WMNF’s Tuesday Café airs weekly beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

School closures

Hillsborough County Schools will be closed Monday, September 26 through Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Pinellas County Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Sarasota County Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Polk County Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Pasco County Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Hernando County Schools will be closed Tuesday, September 27 through Friday, September 30, 2022.

Citrus County Schools will close Wednesday, September 28th, and Thursday, September 29th.

Levy County Schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022.



University of South Florida classes will be canceled Monday, September 26 until next Monday. Campuses will be closed starting Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

New College of Florida classes will be canceled Monday, September 26 through Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Stetson Law Gulfport and Tampa Law Center campuses will be closed Tuesday through Thursday, September 27-29.

The State of Florida keeps an updated list of school closures here.

Shelters

Hillsborough shelters:

Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation for Evacuation Zone A as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding starting at 2 p.m. today, Monday, Sept. 26. The County has also issued a voluntary evacuation for Evacuation Zone B. Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise signed the evacuation order today in order to protect residents in coastal areas from expected storm surge. The County will open 43 shelters at 2 p.m. Monday.

Below is the list of shelters now open to residents:

General Population Shelters

Burnett Middle, 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner

Durant High School, 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City

Lockhart Elementary, 3719 N 17TH St., Tampa

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa

Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Pizzo Elementary, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa

Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma

Sickles High School, 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Valrico Elementary, 609 S Miller Rd., Valrico

Benito Middle, 10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

Boyette Springs Elementary, 10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview

Sessums Elementary, 11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary, 4040 19th Ave. NE, Ruskin

Hammond Elementary, 8008 N. Mobley Rd., Odessa

Jennings Middle, 9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner

Marshall Middle, 18 S. Maryland Ave., Plant City

Mulrennan Middle, 4215 Durant Rd., Tampa

Nelson Elementary, 5413 Durant Rd., Tampa

Shields Middle, 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Turner Elementary, 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Wharton High School, 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

Bartels Middle, 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Barrington Middle, 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia

Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St., Brandon

Cimino Elementary, 4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Knights Elementary, 4815 N. Keene Rd., Plant City

Martinez Middle, 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

McKitrick Elementary, 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Pride Elementary, 10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa

Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa

Summerfield Elementary, 11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview

Tomlin Middle, 501 N. Woodrow Wilson, Plant City

Turkey Creek Middle, 5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

Dorothy York Innovation Academy , 5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach

Bevis Elementary, 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia

Bowers-Whitley Career Center, 13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Wilson Elementary, 702 English St., Plant City

Cannella Elementary, 10707 Nixon Rd., Tampa

Special-Needs Shelters and Pet-Friendly Shelters

Erwin Tech, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa

Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672, Riverview

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Rd., Dover

Riverview High School School, 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview

The special-needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

Residents bringing pets to one of the four pet-friendly shelters need to bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around, as well as a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet to last seven days. More information on how residents can prepare their pets can be found here:

HCFLGov.net/residents/animals-and-pets/pet-ownership/pet-disaster-planning.

Residents are urged not to evacuate to hospitals, as they are not shelters.

HART Evacuation Routes

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) will continue to run the regular bus route service until further notice. Residents needing transportation assistance to a shelter should proceed to the nearest bus route. Bus drivers will transport evacuees to a bus transfer center, where they will be taken to the closest open shelter.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

For more information on Hillsborough County’s response to Hurricane Ian, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system. Additionally, you can follow Hillsborough County on social media at Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor for updates.

Residents without digital access are encouraged to call 833-HCSTORM or 833-427-8676, the County’s storm information line, for information on Hurricane Ian or visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe.

Link to order:

https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/library/hillsborough/media-center/documents/administrator/other-emergency-orders/evacuation-order-tropical-storm-ian.pdf.

Pinellas shelters:

Special Needs Evacuation

Special needs shelters will open Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. Residents with special needs who require transportation to a safe location until the storm threat passes can still sign up by calling the County Information Center at 727-464-4333.

Emergency shelters

Residents should finalize their sheltering plans soon, whether it is in their non-evacuation zone home, in a hotel, or with a friend or family member.

Two general populations shelters will open Monday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. for those needing emergency shelter:

Ross Norton Recreation Center (1426 S M.L.K. Jr Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756)

Lealman Exchange (5175 45th St N, St. Petersburg)

Additional shelters will open Tuesday morning. More details will be provided at the press conference.

Follow the latest updates on Alert Pinellas, Ready Pinellas, www.pinellascounty.org, County social media and local media.

Polk shelters:

The following Polk County public shelters will be open on Tuesday, September 27 at 12:00 p.m.:

Horizons Elementary School 1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport

Sleepy Hill Elementary School 2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School 5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland

Chain Of Lakes Elementary School 7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven

Mulberry Middle School 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry

Spessard Holland Elementary 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow

Auburndale High School 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Citrus Ridge Academy 1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport

George Jenkins High School 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Highlands Grove Elementary 4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Kathleen High School 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

Lake Marion Creek Middle School 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana

Winter Haven High School 600 6th St SE, Winter Haven

Special Needs shelters will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, for those residents with special medical needs. Polk County Emergency Management’s Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency.

The Special Needs shelters are located at:

FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

McKeel Academy 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

Ridge Community High School 500 Orchid Dr., Davenport

Pet-friendly shelters that will be open Tuesday, September 27 at 112:00 p.m. will be at

Tenoroc High School 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland

Lake Region High School 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Haines City High School 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food.

For the most updated information, please continue to monitor your local news media and check the county website for updates at www.polk-county.net.

Pasco shelters:

Pasco County to Open Shelters Ahead of Ian. Shelters to open Tuesday, September 27, at 10 a.m.

Pasco County is opening hurricane shelters for anyone who needs to leave their homes ahead of Hurricane Ian and has nowhere else to stay. The following shelters will open Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10 a.m.:

Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel

Cypress Creek Middle School, 8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

River Ridge Middle and High Schools, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey

Thomas E. Weightman Middle School, 30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O’ Lakes

Pasco Middle School, 13925 14th Street, Dade City Fasano Regional Hurricane Center (Special Needs Only), 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson

Fivay, River Ridge, Sunlake, Wiregrass Ranch and Fasano Regional Hurricane Center allow family pets. Learn what supplies you should bring with your pet:

mypas.co/PetHurricanePrep

Please plan to stay with family, friends or neighbors, if possible. If that’s not an option, please self-evacuate directly to an open shelter. Visit MyPasco.net to find an open shelter near you.

Pasco County also provides a shelter program for people with special needs – just contact Pasco County Customer Service at 727.847.2411 to register for a bed at the Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter or Wiregrass Ranch High School.

Visit MyPasco.net and follow Pasco County for the latest county updates on Hurricane Ian.

Hernando shelters:

A public shelter will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, for residents in these areas:

Challenger K-8 – Special Needs, 13400 Elgin Blvd.,, Spring Hill, FL 34609

The Mining Association Enrichment Center – General Population and Pet Friendly , 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601 Explorer K-8 – General Population and Pet Friendly, 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34608 Sandbags

City of St. Petersburg sandbags:

Lake Maggiore Park – 3601 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.- prefilled bags

Mangrove Bay Golf Course – 875 62nd Avenue NE – prefilled bags

Northwest Pool – 2331 60th Street N .- prefilled bags

Azalea Park – 1600 72nd St N. – self-serve only

Lake Vista Park – 1401 62nd Ave S. – Tennis Court Parking Lot – self-serve only

Hernando County sandbags:

Sand and sandbags are available at Linda Pedersen Park (6300 Shoal Line Boulevard) and Anderson Snow Park (service road entrance between the park and gymnastics center) from 9am-5pm. These self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate. This is a self-serve sandbag site ONLY, please bring your own shovel.

Tips on how to properly fill and stack your sandbags Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight

Citrus County sandbags:

The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has issued a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian. No closures have been announced at this time. The regular BOCC meeting and final budget hearing will be held as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Two self-serve sandbag sites are currently open:

Bicentennial Park, 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River

Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City

Self-serve sites are open 24 hours but are not monitored overnight for availability of supplies. Sand and sandbags will be provided. Citizens wishing to take advantage of the self-serve sites will need to bring a shovel.

In addition, assistance will be provided at two staffed sandbag sites:

4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

(Off of Grover Cleveland Blvd)

(Off of Grover Cleveland Blvd) 7500 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Crystal River

(SR44, across from Dan’s Clam Stand)

Full-service sandbag sites are currently open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Limit 12 bags per vehicle.

If you have any questions about sandbag sites, contact the Citrus County Road Maintenance Division at (352) 527-7610.

For the most current updates, please visit the Citrus County government Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CitrusCountyBOCC.

Courthouse closures

All “courthouses in the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which comprises Pinellas and Pasco counties, will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 27, Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29”