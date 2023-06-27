Record heat in Florida & elsewhere: a chief meteorologist & a climate scientist link it to climate change

Many parts of the southern U.S., including some of Florida, are under a heat advisory. The National Weather Service Tampa Bay tweeted Monday night that “A warming trend is expected later this week as high pressure builds into the region. Rain chances will be more limited than last week.”
It’s a pattern we’re seeing around the globe. Meteorologists are amazed by some of the records that are being broken.
To find out what’s going on and its link to anthropogenic climate change, we spoke with two guests on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe (27 June 2023).
Jennifer Francis is Senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts. Her research is on the rapidly changing Arctic and how changes there affect the rest of the globe.
Jeff Berardelli is Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist at WFLA-TV Channel 8.
Listen to the show here:
Francis says it’s unclear what the weather will look like over the next few months:
“We’re looking at potentially a very strong El Niño forming over the next several months.
“A lot of the predicting — the centers who predict El Niños are suggesting this.
But I would also say that we’ve never seen a strong El Niño like this in conjunction with the massive oceanic heat waves that are in place right now as well.
“So, yes, a lot of people have studied Niños and the impacts on the weather in the past.
“And, you know, we have a general sense of how El Niños affect weather patterns around the globe.
“But I would say that because we’ve never had this combination of factors in place all at the same time, with such intense oceanic heat waves.
“But I think, you know, we’re in for a lot of surprises.
“We really don’t have a good handle on how the impacts of this El Niño are going to play out”
Watch the show here:
WMNF’s Tuesday Café
Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.
You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.
You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Frontier 34. Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.
You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.