Record heat in Florida & elsewhere: a chief meteorologist & a climate scientist link it to climate change

A warming trend 📈 is expected later this week as high pressure builds into the region. Rain chances ⛈️ will be more limited than last week with the highest chances across interior and SW Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/WD0N08WEYF — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) June 26, 2023

Many parts of the southern U.S., including some of Florida, are under a heat advisory. The National Weather Service Tampa Bay tweeted Monday night that “A warming trend is expected later this week as high pressure builds into the region. Rain chances will be more limited than last week.”

It’s a pattern we’re seeing around the globe. Meteorologists are amazed by some of the records that are being broken.

To find out what’s going on and its link to anthropogenic climate change, we spoke with two guests on WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe (27 June 2023).

Jennifer Francis is Senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts. Her research is on the rapidly changing Arctic and how changes there affect the rest of the globe.

Jeff Berardelli is Chief Meteorologist and Climate Specialist at WFLA-TV Channel 8.

Francis says it’s unclear what the weather will look like over the next few months:

All monthly records are being broken simultaneously.



🌍🌡📈June surface air temperatures will be highest on record.

🌊🌡📈Global Sea Surface Temperatures will be record high.

🧊➡️🌊Global Sea Ice will be record low.



This is not normal! pic.twitter.com/6ObvKyOqpo — Leon Simons (@LeonSimons8) June 26, 2023

“We’re looking at potentially a very strong El Niño forming over the next several months. “A lot of the predicting — the centers who predict El Niños are suggesting this. But I would also say that we’ve never seen a strong El Niño like this in conjunction with the massive oceanic heat waves that are in place right now as well. “So, yes, a lot of people have studied Niños and the impacts on the weather in the past. “And, you know, we have a general sense of how El Niños affect weather patterns around the globe. “But I would say that because we’ve never had this combination of factors in place all at the same time, with such intense oceanic heat waves. “But I think, you know, we’re in for a lot of surprises. “We really don’t have a good handle on how the impacts of this El Niño are going to play out”

The "Ring of Fire"… it's a term meteorologists use when the edge of a heat dome helps feed intense severe weather like the violent tornado yesterday in West Texas and the 97 mph gust squall line in Houston. Storms fired up on the edge of the record breaking ridge 1/ pic.twitter.com/MVBRHUroxo — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 22, 2023

🔥🌊The whole 40,000,000 km² of the North Atlantic Ocean is 0.7°C warmer than ever on this date!🌊🔥



And 1.3°C warmer than average!😳📈 pic.twitter.com/8NNzcMjLXc — Leon Simons (@LeonSimons8) June 22, 2023

Played around a bit with the NOAA ERSSTv5 monthly sea surface temperature data, which go back to 1856. These colored lines are 30-year averages, updated every 5 years. The black line is 2023, far above any previous climatological value. pic.twitter.com/Pvvxw8I5sr — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) June 23, 2023

Tampa's warming trend as depicted by Warming Stripes. As is the case with many locations, most of the greenhouse warming has occurred in the last couple of decades. In Tampa's case I'd argue some of the warming is urban heat island due to airport location and urban boom. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/0KBWEI3Htf — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 22, 2023

For another way of looking at the ongoing North Atlantic sea surface temperature spike, here are the temperatures of the North Atlantic on the Summer solstice, June 21, for every year 1982-2023. pic.twitter.com/sbbJb7bhoQ — Prof. Eliot Jacobson (@EliotJacobson) June 23, 2023

Looks any ordinary August 22. Oh, it's June 22? oops… pic.twitter.com/pgTE3xELLr — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) June 22, 2023