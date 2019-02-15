Relationships: Part One on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

A broken heart can feel like the end of the world, but bestselling author and illustrator Amalia Andrade knows this simply isn’t true. Change is not a defeat or a surrender, but rather a promise. Because if the “love of your life” doesn’t work out, there is always a chance for something new—a new love, or a new life. When Amalia was faced with her own heartbreak, she knew she couldn’t let herself get lost in despair. With her sunshiny outlook, electrifying energy, and unique sense of humor, she constructed the ultimate first aid kit: an interactive guide to getting over someone through reflections, recipes, and lots of ingenious ideas for transforming a negative experience into a liberating one. Amalia Andrade joins the program to talk about her new book, she also suggests men should cry and music may not be the complete answer to a broken heart, but her playlist suggestion is amazingly close to what we here at Life Elsewhere Towers would recommend.

The Podcast is available at NPR One, Apple Podcasts & Mixcloud

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3