Resistance Today

The distraction of the anti-woke has made necessary a resistance against racism and violations of human rights. In the U.S. and especially in Florida a state of hate has continued to ignite a firestorm of rebellion. A history of resistance informs the organizers of the various movements today.

Economic participation of Black people in raising the plight of the Black community was discussed.

A special part of U.S. history was Slave Breeding farms after the outlawing of traffick in slaves in 1808.

Slaveholders forced mothers and fathers to witness their children experience the same violent and traumatic ordeal that they did – forced reproduction. Some enslaved men and women resisted forced reproduction through what has been termed ‘reproductive resistance’ – the use of natural contraceptives, long periods of nursing, abortions, and infanticide.