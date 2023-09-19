Richard Corcoran duels with Tampa Tiger Bay Club members over New College of Florida’s conservative makeover

Share this:

The interim president of New College of Florida, Richard Corcoran, was challenged by members of the Tampa Tiger Bay Club on Friday; there were some heated exchanges.

The Sarasota school is undergoing a conservative transformation that began in January when Governor Ron DeSantis appointed a slate of new trustees.

Soon after that, the new Board of Trustees selected Corcoran the powerful Republican, Corcoran, as interim president of the college.

Meanwhile, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Monday that New College plummeted in its national ranking, dropping “24 spots in U.S. News and World Report’s ranking of liberal arts schools, into a tie for 100th.” And it is now “ranked No. 6 among the top public liberal arts colleges in the U.S., down from No. 5 in 2022.”

A New College spokesperson responded to Herald-Tribune with a statement that the drop in rankings ‘prove the symptoms of decline that have been evident at New College for many years.’”

Inside Higher Ed reports, “Since February, Florida’s public liberal arts college has hired numerous employees with little or no experience in higher education but deep ties to the Republican Party.”

Listen to the full show here:

Listen to the final question and answer here:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café airs weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network Channels at 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.