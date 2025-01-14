Ron DeSantis orders raising flags in Florida for Donald Trump’s inauguration

American flag flies over Gulfport pier on Memorial Day. By Seán Kinane (28 May 2018).

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at full-staff Monday to mark the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

It will be a pause in a 30-day order for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter.

“Inauguration day is an important tradition of our Republic where Americans come together to celebrate the peaceful transition of power between presidents,” DeSantis wrote in a memo Tuesday to Brian Fienemann, state director of real estate management and development. “It represents a season of new hope and limitless potential for America’s future,” DeSantis continued. “In light of the importance of this day, and on this patriotic occasion, I hereby order all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Florida Capitol and across all state buildings, installations, and grounds for the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

DeSantis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at state facilities on Dec. 30, a day after Carter died.

The half-staff order will return next Tuesday and continue through sunset on Jan. 28.