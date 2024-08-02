VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Sandbag pick-ups in Dunedin and Pinellas Park are open as Invest 97 L approaches

Posted on by Seán Kinane
Share

Dunedin

The City of Dunedin says that pre-filled sandbags will be available at the City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd. today (August 2) from noon until 7:00 p.m. until supplies last.

The city says that once pre-filled sandbags are gone, sand and bags will be available.

Sandbags at this site are available to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver’s license or recent utility bill.

There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Dunedin provided these tips on how to properly fill and stack sandbags

  • Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full
  • Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall
  • Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered
  • Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight

Please call the Public Services Division at 727-298-3232 or 727-298-3233 for further information.

For updates and information, sign up for Alert Pinellas http://pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas/

Pinellas Park

The City of Pinellas Park has announced that a drive-thru sandbag site is open for Pinellas Park residents only as the storm system known as Invest 97 L approaches and heavy rains are expected.

The pick-up location is in the parking lot at 6151 78th Ave N. in Pinellas Park today (Aug. 2) from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each.

Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver’s license indicating they are residents of Pinellas Park.

Tags
,

You may also like

Top 6 weekend activities in Tampa

Busch Gardens Summer Nights Busch Gardens of Tampa Bay 10165...

The Scoop: Thurs. August 1st, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Meteorologists are monitoring a potentially dangerous storm system, St. Pete...

Citizens Property Insurance
Florida regulators consider rate hikes for Citizens Property Insurance

It would lead to an average 13.5 percent rate increase...

Five people sit on a stage in front of a curtain with multi-colored lights behind them.
Area advocates for the arts say funding is critical for communities

The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, alongside Creative Pinellas and the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic on our very own live music showcase. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase The Awesome S.G. Wood Music 🎵 Originally from Detroit and now in Tampa, Florida, award-winning singer-songwriter S.G. Wood describes his The passion of our volunteers and listeners is the heart and soul of community radio. 💖 Thank you to all the amazing creators who contribute their talents to our programming and to everyone who tunes in and supports us. Your dedication and enthusiasm makes everything possible. We couldn't do it without you! 🎤✨ #wmnf #communityradio #news Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Ultrasounds Radio Show with Eluv
Player position: