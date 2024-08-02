Sandbag pick-ups in Dunedin and Pinellas Park are open as Invest 97 L approaches

Dunedin

The City of Dunedin says that pre-filled sandbags will be available at the City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd. today (August 2) from noon until 7:00 p.m. until supplies last.

The city says that once pre-filled sandbags are gone, sand and bags will be available.

Sandbags at this site are available to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver’s license or recent utility bill.

There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Dunedin provided these tips on how to properly fill and stack sandbags

Fill bags one-half to two-thirds of the way full

Over-filled bags will result in a leaky sandbag wall

Stack sandbags so that the seams between the bags are staggered

Tuck the top of each bag under to ensure that that bag is sealed by its own weight

Please call the Public Services Division at 727-298-3232 or 727-298-3233 for further information.

For updates and information, sign up for Alert Pinellas http://pinellascounty.org/alertpinellas/

Pinellas Park

The City of Pinellas Park has announced that a drive-thru sandbag site is open for Pinellas Park residents only as the storm system known as Invest 97 L approaches and heavy rains are expected.

The pick-up location is in the parking lot at 6151 78th Ave N. in Pinellas Park today (Aug. 2) from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each.

Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver’s license indicating they are residents of Pinellas Park.