Saturday in Tampa: “protest against immigrant dehumanization”

After this story aired, the date of the protest was changed because of Hurricane Dorian.

The “Fight Hate With Unity: Protest Against Immigrant Dehumanization” demonstration has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Dr. in Tampa.

The original story appears below.

Two young people who are fed up with how the government is treating immigrants are organizing a demonstration in Tampa later this month.

The “Fight Hate With Unity: Protest Against Immigrant Dehumanization” demonstration will be Saturday August 31 in downtown Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

WMNF interviewed Tina Mendoza, one of the organizers.