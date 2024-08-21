School chaplain law draws criticism after new guidelines are released

School classroom by diane39 via iStock for WMNF News.

The Florida Department of Education issued guidelines on a controversial new law Tuesday.

It allows volunteer chaplains in schools statewide.

The Volunteer School Chaplain Program will allow religious leaders to provide support and services to students.

The guidelines recommend clergymen have local affiliations, bachelor’s degrees, and a quote “sincere desire” to meet objectives and enhance welfare of students.

The law received pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and Democratic lawmakers – including Pinellas County State Representative Lindsay Cross.

Cross says she’s worried it blurs the line between church and state.

“Republican leadership has been so focused on telling teachers and professors what they can and can’t teach. This feels like that but on reverse – that suddenly, they’re infusing something else into our public schools, that is infringing on parent’s rights.” Cross said.

DeSantis’s communication director Bryan Griffin posted to X, formerly Twitter, the state and its department of education will “stand with and support school districts who implement the program.”