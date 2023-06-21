School Librarians Are Speaking Up!

Share this:

Florida public school librarians feel threatened and attacked, but, some are now bravely speaking up and speaking out against the Moms 4 Liberty book bans, the censorship of classroom libraries, and DeSantis’ expanded “Don’t Say Gay” law that goes into effect on July 1 and extends the restrictions on certain books and educational content in schools from kindergarten through 8th grade. It also expands the responsibility and the potential liability of school librarians and teachers to police the educational content that students may access. It is forcing many classroom teachers to forego any classroom libraries at all, and it demands that media specialists immediately restrict and quarantine any book or content upon the single objection of a lone adult. Librarians are threatened with losing their educational licenses, or even with criminal prosecution of a felony if a book is found to be inappropriate or obscene. Three local school librarians joined us from the front lines of the “Parents’ Rights” wars now overtaking our FL schools to discuss the extraordinary pressures they and school teachers are now under from this legislation, how it impedes learning, and how the community can support these dedicated public servants and their students.

You can listen to the show on demand here, or from the WMNF app, from the MidPoint archives at wmnf.org, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.