Scientists Study Ways to Reduce Power of Hurricanes

Radioactivity Friday 10 20 17

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei. Coming up—

Can scientists develop a method to reduce the destructive power of hurricanes? After the hurricanes causing the deaths of hundreds and devastating property in Texas, Puerto Rico, The Virgin Islands, St. Maartens and Florida– We’ll talk with an award winning environmental journalist about research into taming the power of hurricanes in a moment. She cautions that reducing global warming would still be the best way to reduce the impact of hurricanes. And that changing the pattern of hurricanes could have unexpected, negative results.

Later we’ll look back at what happened when a white supremacist spoke yesterday on the campus of the University of Florida. And there’s a war of words going on between the White House and a South Florida Congresswoman over President Trump’s sensitivity to Gold Star families. We’ll hear from both sides.

But first- two listener comments about yesterday’s show on which we discussed the conflict between President Trump and a south Florida congresswoman over his call to the grieving widow of a soldier killed in Niger and yesterday we discussed white supremacist Richard Spencer’s visit to Gainesville.

This summer we witnessed the destructive power of hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Houston and Florida. Our next guest Cynthia Barnett has written a new article for National Geographic (https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/10/hurricane-geoengineering-climate-change-environment/) and is the author of a terrific book called RAIN.

Cynthia Barnett joins us now from Gainesville….