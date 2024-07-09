Sea Level Rise Locally and Globally with Dr. Gary Mitchum and Lauren Wolf

Sea oats and Tampa Bay. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2009).

Tanja and guest host Grace are joined by Dr. Gary Mitchum of USF and Lauren Wolf of the Office of Resilience and Asset Management for Pinellas County, to discuss sea level rise in the Bay Area on this week’s Sustainable Living Show.

Dr. Gary Mitchum is a Professor and Associate Dean in the College of Marine Science at the University of South Florida specializing in sea level rise, climate change, tides and El Nino/La Nina. Lauren Wolf is the Sustainability and Resiliency Coordinator and the Office of Resilience and Asset Management for Pinellas County who is a trained urban planner specializing in community development, administration and water management.

Topics discussed include:

-what is sea level rise and why does it occur

-climate change and the greenhouse effect

-the Pinellas County Sea Level Rise and Storm Surge Vulnerability Assessment (survey link )

-issues that occur along with seal level rise such as increased rain events, storm surges, erosion etc…

-how is Pinellas County taking action to mitigate the effects locally

-where/what/who does the data come from and what is it used for

-how individuals and communities can take action

and more!

One important thing you can do if you live in Pinellas County is let them know your experience with flooding by filling out the survey for the Sea Level Rise & Storm Surge Vulnerability Assessment, which helps them plan for the future impact of flooding in the community. Read more about the assessment and access the survey and the link in the list above or at their website.

You can reach out the Lauren Wolf directly at her email [email protected] or find out more at the Pinellas County Flood Map Service Homepage.

If you have questions or would like to know more about Dr. Gary Mitchum of the USF College of Marine Science, you can reach out to him at [email protected] or visit the USF Marine Science website.

