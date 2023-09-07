Sentencing of former Florida Rep. Joe Harding (R-Ocala) is postponed due to courtroom damage from Hurricane Idalia

Share this:

A sentencing hearing scheduled Monday for former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, has been called off because the federal courthouse in Gainesville will be closed, according to an order issued by U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor.

The order, issued Wednesday, said the courthouse will not be open next week because of “water intrusion and power and mechanical issues. The timeline for its reopening is uncertain.”

The order indicated the sentencing will be rescheduled for October but also said that if “either party seeks an earlier sentencing, that party may move for the sentencing to be set in Tallahassee.”

Harding pleaded guilty in March to charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements in a scheme to fraudulently obtain business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He resigned from the House after he was indicted in December.

©2023 The News Service of Florida