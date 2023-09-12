September is Suicide Prevention Month; here are some resources

Share this:

September is Suicide Prevention Month. On Tuesday Cafe we spoke with Clara Reynolds, the CEO of The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay about suicide awareness and community resources that are available.

Suicide Prevention community resources

Listen to the full show here:

Watch this interview here:

Also on Tuesday Café: Changes to higher education in Florida and the Florida Institute for Community Studies (FICS) loses its home

Also on Tuesday Café (12 September 2023) we spoke about two other issues: college faculty are leery of coming to Florida because of changes to higher education in the state and The Florida Institute for Community Studies (FICS) has lost its lease.

