These are some of the best songs and LPs of 2024

I assembled 37 of my favorite songs or songs from my favorite albums of 2024 to play on the Traffic Jam All Souls Edition on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, when I was substitute DJ for Scott Elliott. Below is the list of songs. Thanks for listening! – Seán Kinane.
Through Jan. 1 you can listen to the three-hour show by clicking the play buttons:
Artist – song – LP
Sleater-Kinney – Here Today – Little Rope (Deluxe edition)
Girl Garcon – Margiela – (single)
Etran de L’Air – Imouha – 100% Sahara Guitar
Pixies – You’re So Impatient – The Night the Zombies Came
Paige Stark, Jon Brion, Cherry Glazerr – Zombie Brain Drain – Good at Love (ep)
Snail Mail – Tonight, Tonight – single
bar italia – the only conscious being in the universe – The Twi*s (ep)
Tinariwen – Azawad – single
Sloppy Jane, Phoebe Bridgers – Claw Machine – I Saw The TV Glow (soundtrack)
Iron & Wine – You Never Know – Light Verse
Helado Negro – Out There – PHASOR
Blondshell – Thank You For Sending Me an Angel – Stop Making Sense (tribute to Talking Heads)
Listen to hour 1:
Dr. Dog – Still Can’t Believe – Dr. Dog
Orlando Weeks, Rhian Teasdale – Dig (feat. Rhian Teasdale) – LOJA
Girl Scout – I Just Needed You To Know – Headache (ep)
Julia Jacklin – Shivers – single
The Black Crowes – Wanting and Waiting – Happiness Bastards
The Linda Lindas – All In My Head – No Obligation
Goat Girl – ride around – Below the Waste
Camera Obscura – Big Love – Look to the East, Look to the West
The National – Heaven – Stop Making Sense (tribute to Talking Heads)
The Felice Brothers – Crime Scene Queen – Valley of Abandoned Songs
Honeyglaze – Pretty Girls – Real Deal
Adrianne Lenker – Sadness As A Gift – Bright Future
Listen to hour 2:
In hour three I played 13 of my favorite tracks and LPs from 2024:
Future Islands – Iris – People Who Aren’t There Anymore
Samantha Crain – Dragonfly – single
Real Estate – Flowers – Daniel
Khruangbin – A Love International – A LA SALA
Shannon & The Clams – The Moon is in the Wrong Place- The Moon is in the Wrong Place
Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling – No Name
Soccer Mommy – Lost – Evergreen
St. Vincent, Cate Le Bon – All Born Screaming – All Born Screaming
Bonny Light Horseman – I Know You Know – Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free
Rubblebucket – Stella The Begonia – Year of the Banana
Hurray For the Riff Raff – Alibi – The Past Is Still Alive
Waxahatchee – Right Back to It – Tiger’s Blood
And my top song of 2024:
Fontaines D.C – Favourite – Romance
Listen to hour 3:
