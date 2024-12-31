These are some of the best songs and LPs of 2024

Snail Mail. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (Sept. 2023).

I assembled 37 of my favorite songs or songs from my favorite albums of 2024 to play on the Traffic Jam All Souls Edition on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, when I was substitute DJ for Scott Elliott. Below is the list of songs. Thanks for listening! – Seán Kinane.

Through Jan. 1 you can listen to the three-hour show by clicking the play buttons:

Artist – song – LP

Sleater-Kinney – Here Today – Little Rope (Deluxe edition)

Girl Garcon – Margiela – (single)

Etran de L’Air – Imouha – 100% Sahara Guitar

Pixies – You’re So Impatient – The Night the Zombies Came

Paige Stark, Jon Brion, Cherry Glazerr – Zombie Brain Drain – Good at Love (ep)

Snail Mail – Tonight, Tonight – single

bar italia – the only conscious being in the universe – The Twi*s (ep)

Tinariwen – Azawad – single

Sloppy Jane, Phoebe Bridgers – Claw Machine – I Saw The TV Glow (soundtrack)

Iron & Wine – You Never Know – Light Verse

Helado Negro – Out There – PHASOR

Blondshell – Thank You For Sending Me an Angel – Stop Making Sense (tribute to Talking Heads)

Listen to hour 1:

Dr. Dog – Still Can’t Believe – Dr. Dog

Orlando Weeks, Rhian Teasdale – Dig (feat. Rhian Teasdale) – LOJA

Girl Scout – I Just Needed You To Know – Headache (ep)

Julia Jacklin – Shivers – single

The Black Crowes – Wanting and Waiting – Happiness Bastards

The Linda Lindas – All In My Head – No Obligation

Goat Girl – ride around – Below the Waste

Camera Obscura – Big Love – Look to the East, Look to the West

The National – Heaven – Stop Making Sense (tribute to Talking Heads)

The Felice Brothers – Crime Scene Queen – Valley of Abandoned Songs

Honeyglaze – Pretty Girls – Real Deal

Adrianne Lenker – Sadness As A Gift – Bright Future

Listen to hour 2:

In hour three I played 13 of my favorite tracks and LPs from 2024:

Future Islands – Iris – People Who Aren’t There Anymore

Samantha Crain – Dragonfly – single

Real Estate – Flowers – Daniel

Khruangbin – A Love International – A LA SALA

Shannon & The Clams – The Moon is in the Wrong Place- The Moon is in the Wrong Place

Jack White – That’s How I’m Feeling – No Name

Soccer Mommy – Lost – Evergreen

St. Vincent, Cate Le Bon – All Born Screaming – All Born Screaming

Bonny Light Horseman – I Know You Know – Keep Me on Your Mind/See You Free

Rubblebucket – Stella The Begonia – Year of the Banana

Hurray For the Riff Raff – Alibi – The Past Is Still Alive

Waxahatchee – Right Back to It – Tiger’s Blood

And my top song of 2024:

Fontaines D.C – Favourite – Romance

Listen to hour 3: