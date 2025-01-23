Southwest Florida Water Management District faces hurricane debris and damage

Southwest Florida Water Management board. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Dec. 2015).

Pointing to a need to prepare for this year’s hurricane season, the Southwest Florida Water Management District next week could free up $4.34 million to clear debris and repair damage caused by the three hurricanes that hit the state in 2024.

The district’s Board of Governors on Tuesday will consider taking the money out of reserves to help remove debris from Flint Creek in Hillsborough County and the Peace Creek Canal in Polk County and to repair other damage.

“The budget amendment will allow the district to ensure it can restore the integrity of its flood control infrastructure before the next hurricane season and regain critical access to district lands,” said material posted on the district’s website for Tuesday’s meeting.

Florida was hit in 2024 by hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

The 2025 hurricane season will start June 1.