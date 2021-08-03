St. Pete City Council Districts 1 & 4 candidates

Share this:

WMNF continues our look at the most important elections this year in the Tampa Bay area: St. Petersburg is electing a new mayor and three new city council members.

2021 St. Petersburg municipal elections

We’ve already heard from two of the mayoral candidates and will hear from the others before the primary election three weeks from Tuesday.

A couple of weeks ago, we heard from the City Council candidates in District 8. On Tuesday, we heard from candidates in the other two races, Districts 1 and 4.

Even if you don’t live in St. Pete, it affects you because it’s the largest city in Pinellas and the second largest in our region.

WMNF played audio from a recent candidate forum with candidates for St. Petersburg City Council Districts 1 and 4.

The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the St. Petersburg Area and the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College.

It was moderated by former Bay News 9 anchor Al Ruechel.

He asked questions of these three candidates for District 1: Ed Carlson, Copley Gerdes and John Horbeck. (Bobbie Shay Lee was not at the forum) and these three candidates for District 4: Lisset Hanewicz, Tom Mullins and Doug O’Dowd (Clifford Hobbs III & Jarib Figueredo were not at the forum).

If no candidate gets a majority in the August 24 primary, the top two will face off in November’s general election. VotePinellas.com has more information.