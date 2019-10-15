St. Pete Science Fest

Share this:

DJ Mark Hardt from Sonic Sunrise will be the feature DJ spinning in between live acts this Saturday October 19 at the Poynter Park Stage at the https://www.stpetescifest.org/? from 10:30 AM to 2 PM.

Here is the Schedule. Hit the link above for driving directions. It is in Downtown St. Petersburg just south of the little prop plane airport.

Science Festival Main ShowMobile Stage Performers

10a-10:30am Jamerson Jammers, Drum group, 40 chairs in front of stage (Sat exhibitor)

*volunteers move chairs to food tent*

10:30-10:45am DJ Mark Hardt /Music-WMNF (sponsor)

10:45-11am ALS Deaf Literacy Center song performance

11-11:15am DJ Mark Hardt/Music-WMNF *Mad Sci sets up event*

11:15-11:45pm Opening Event with Dignitaries & Mad Science (+Times sponsor )

11:45-12:30pm Mad Science Show “Space: A Universe of Science” (Sponsor)

12:30-12:45pm DJ Mark Hardt/Music-WMNF (sponsor) *Funky Fresh sets up*

12:45-1:45pm Funky Fresh 49, Hip Hop Show

1:45-2pm DJ Mark Hardt/Music-WMNF *Joe Milligan sets up*

2-4pm Joe Milligan Project, “Eclectic Original Music by the Joe Milligan Project” band 1.5 hrs