St. Pete tenants cite mismanagement, wrongful evictions at low-income housing complex

Protesters outside of a low-income housing complex in St. Petersburg last week denounced mistreatment from a property manager.

Now one tenant says she may unfairly face eviction.

Kiera Owens moved into Boca Ciega Townhomes in 2016.

Katrina Weekley is her property manager.

“Ever since Ms. Weekley came in in 2018, it just hasn’t been good. Everything’s been turned upside-down.”

Owens says the trouble started when she started working at Wawa in November.

She provided her new employment and income info to the complex.

But says Weekly told her she never received it and then ordered her to pay thousands in back rent.

Eventually, it led to an eviction notice for Owens and her children.

“It’s been very, very stressful. My kids have been stressed out, I’ve been stressed out, it’s just draining.”

The St. Petersburg Tenants Union says more tenants in the building have also complained.

Since Owens shared her story with the media, she says she has faced backlash from Weekley’s team.

Weekley, who serves on the executive team at the St. Petersburg Housing Authority, did not respond to a request for comment.

And the SPHA told WMNF they do not have oversight over the Boca Ciega Townhomes and therefore can not investigate the claims.