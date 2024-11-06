Donate Now!
State Attorney Suzy Lopez wins re-election against Andrew Warren

Posted on by Chris Young
Suzy Lopez after her Election Night win in Ybor // Chris Young, WMNF News, 11/5/2024

Republican Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez will keep her job after she beat Democratic challenger Andrew Warren.

Around 75 people cheered for Lopez after her win on election night in Ybor City.

“It’s really, just, it’s emotional. I’m the first duly-elected female state attorney in my hometown, and a win for my office right now is a win for our law enforcement partners, for our community partners, and I can’t wait to see what we’re going to do in the next four years,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s supporters celebrated her win at a hotel ballroom in Ybor – including her friend and neighbor Courtney Bilyeu.

“My husband and I are Republicans, we vote Republican. However, even if Suzy was part of the Democratic ticket, we would vote for her as well. She’s probably one of the fairest and most – She’s just a very kind person, but she’s tough when she needs to be. And I think that’s important,” Billyeu told WMNF.

Lopez was appointed as State Attorney in 2022 after Warren was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis. 

DeSantis said Warren was “picking and choosing which laws to enforce based on his agenda.”

In a statement to WMNF after the election, Warren said “the best candidate doesn’t always win, especially when the other side cheats.”

Warren adds he hopes Lopez will “grow into the role” and be accountable to the people, not the governor.

Read Warren’s full statement below:

“I’m proud of the race we ran. The best candidate doesn’t always win, especially when the other side cheats—illegally suspending you, then spending millions of dollars lying about you. But today’s result doesn’t change the facts: I made Hillsborough safer, improved the system, and fought for our freedoms and values. I want only what’s best for our community, and I hope Ms. Lopez grows into this role to become an effective and independent state attorney—not beholden to the governor or sheriff, but accountable to the people.”

