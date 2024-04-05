Donate Now!
State Rep. Fentrice Driskell’s political committee raises $132,000 in first quarter

Posted on by Staff
Fentrice Driskell
State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, left, at the WMNF studios on August 25, 2021 to talk about her road to the Florida Legislature. Photo by Janet Scherberger/WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee tied to House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, raised $132,700 during the first three months of the year, while funneling $125,000 to House Democratic campaign efforts, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Fentrice for Florida committee reported receiving the contributions in early January, including $125,000 from the West Palm Beach-based Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley law firm.

It sent $125,000 to the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee, according to the report.

Fentrice for Florida had $37,330 in cash on hand as of March 31.

State candidates, committees and parties face a Wednesday deadline for filing finance reports.

