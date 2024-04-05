State Rep. Fentrice Driskell’s political committee raises $132,000 in first quarter

State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, left, at the WMNF studios on August 25, 2021 to talk about her road to the Florida Legislature. Photo by Janet Scherberger/WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A political committee tied to House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, raised $132,700 during the first three months of the year, while funneling $125,000 to House Democratic campaign efforts, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Fentrice for Florida committee reported receiving the contributions in early January, including $125,000 from the West Palm Beach-based Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley law firm.

It sent $125,000 to the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee, according to the report.

Fentrice for Florida had $37,330 in cash on hand as of March 31.

State candidates, committees and parties face a Wednesday deadline for filing finance reports.