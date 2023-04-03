State senate passes 6-week abortion bill

Share this:

Listen:

Today, the Florida Senate voted to pass a bill that prevents abortion after 6 weeks. The controversial bill allows exceptions for rape and incest, but would need proof with documentation.

Reactions during speeches from the bill’s supporters were so strong that all members of the public were removed from the senate gallery.

“[shouting]….Senator I ask that we take a ten minute recess until we can clear the gallery, this is unacceptable in the senate chamber.”

For Democratic Senator Tracie Davis, her opposition to the bill is personal.

“As I stated in the committee and I stated here today, I’ve had this personal experience myself. It was a decision I made, with my spouse, and my doctor. And no woman should have to feel shamed because she decided to have an abortion”

Sponsor of the bill, Republican Senator Erin Grall, reinforced her stance on abortion during her closing statement.

“We hear a lot about bodily autonomy and liberty. Bodily autonomy should not give a person permission to kill an innocent human being.”

The bill passed 26 to 13 in the state senate.