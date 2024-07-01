Donate Now!
Supreme Court rules for immunity in Trump case, and Florida Democrats react

Posted on by Chris Young
Donald Trump by WMNF
Donald Trump in Tampa. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (2016).

For the first time, The Supreme Court has ruled former presidents have immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.

The decision Monday extended the delay against former president Donald Trump’s charges that he planned to overturn his election loss.

This means there is little chance he could be tried before November’s election, according to the Associated Press.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it a big win for the constitution and democracy.

But Democrats in Florida say otherwise.

Democratic State Senator Shevrin Jones wants this to be a call to action.

“People need to go out and vote, and people need to see the writing on the wall of what’s happening in the country, and if we’re not careful, democracy as we know it be damned.”

In another ruling, The Supreme Court kept a hold on Florida and Texas laws seeking to regulate social media. They returned the cases to the lower court.

