Sustainable and handmade personal and homecare products with Olivia Sanchez & Sheila Haque

Posted on by Grace Behnke
homemade soap *Grace Behnke*

Tanja & Anni are joined on this week’s show by Olivia Sanchez of Sudz Cauldron and Sheila Haque of Life Essentials Refillery, to discuss sustainable and handmade personal care and home cleaning products.

Olivia Sanchez’s company Sudz Cauldron is a solid hair care brand that offers a range of high performing haircare products made with intentional Fair-Trade Ingredients that cater to all ethnicities, hair types and textures.

Shelia Haque is a passionate advocate for sustainability and is dedicated to making a positive impact and inspiring others to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. She is the founder of Life Essentials Refillery,  a zero waste store in Wesley Chapel, Fl.

Topics discussed include:

-why switch to home/hand made personal care and cleaning products

-“greenwashing”

-what ingredients to look out for

-using the EWG website to search store products for toxicity

-personal and environmental impact of toxic ingredients and plastics

-how to get started making your own products

-ethical sourcing

-cottage industry and government regulations and licensing for self care products

and more!

Check out Olivia Sanchez and Sudz Cauldron for more information on her handmade hair and body care line.

Find out more about Sheila Haque and Life Essentials Refillery on her website or stop by in person at their Wesley Chapel or South Tampa store locations!

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

 

