Tampa announces development code updates at ‘kickoff’ event

Posted on by Chris Young
development of house construction
House construction site. By photovs / iStock for WMNF.

Tampa is launching a two-year project to update the city’s land development code. 

The city held a public kickoff meeting at the City Center at Hanna Avenue to introduce it.

The Land Development Code is the set of regulations that govern how land can be used and developed in the city. 

It can include things like protecting a city’s historic buildings, creating housing choices, and improving walkability.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the crowd in a pre-recorded statement.

“As we welcome new investments and residents, it’s clear that our current land development code is not meeting our needs,”  Castor said.

The current code is over 14 hundred pages, and is hard to understand. 

So city officials hired outside consulting firm Clairon Associates to help make it clearer.

The group’s consultant Geoff Green says the new codes won’t please everyone. 

“Our job is to engage with the entire community to figure out regulations that, as much as possible, meet the needs of all the different communities,” Green said.

Officials plan to test the new codes in various neighborhoods prior to implementation 

Find more information here. 

