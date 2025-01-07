Tampa area shelters open tonight for cold weather

The coldest air of the season is making its way to Florida. Photo provided by Florida Public Radio Emergency Network for WMNF News.

The National Weather Service projects parts of the Tampa Bay area to have near to below-freezing temperatures starting today and lasting throughout the week.

People living near Plant City and Dover who have well pumps without automatic cutoff switches should turn off the pumps before temperatures dip, according to the Southwest Florida Water Management District.

During freezes or near-freezing temperatures, water is pumped to protect crops and fish farms, causing aquifer levels to temporarily drop. Once those fall below a well’s pump level, the pump can burn out if it is not shut off.

The agency says people should wait until the temperatures warm up and water levels begin to recover before turning their pumps back on.

The coldest air of the season will likely impact much of the state during the next week, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Meanwhile, cold winter shelters are opening tonight throughout the region.

Hillsborough County

Unhoused people and those living in homes without adequate heat can visit one of the four locations through Thursday evening.

All shelters will take in guests from 6 to 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity beforehand.

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park – 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa

Hyde Park United Methodist Church – 500 W. Platt St., Tampa

– 500 W. Platt St., Tampa Tampa Bay Mission of Hope – 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico

Amazing Love Ministries – 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa

Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Pre-registration is required for a voucher. Call 813-209-1176.

Pinellas County

Eight shelters are open Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) will provide free bus rides to and from the Cold Night Shelters from 5:00 pm to 7:30 am during activation.

Riders must tell PSTA drivers they are headed to a Pinellas Shelter when boarding to ride fare-free.

The county asks families to please call First Contact at 211.

Boys and Girls Club – 111 W Lime St., Tarpon Springs (PSTA Route No. 19)

First United Methodist Church – 411 Turner St., Clearwater (PSTA Route No. 52)

Boys and Girls Club – 7790 61st St. N, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route No. 74)

*First United Methodist Church – 9025 49th St. N, Pinellas Park (PSTA Route No. 52)

Northwest Church – 6330 54th Ave. N, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route No. 75)

WestCare Turning Point – 1801 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route No. 9)

*Unitarian Universalist Church – 100 Mirror Lake Dr. N, St. Petersburg (PSTA Routes No. 18, 23, 100X)

Salvation Army – 1400 4th St. S, St. Petersburg (PSTA Route No. 4)

*this location requires the use of stairs.

Pasco County

One shelter opens Tuesday evening at 6 and closes Wednesday at 10 a.m.