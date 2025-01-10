Donate Now!
Tampa Bay area lawmakers tee up their 2026 campaigns

Posted on January 9, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Florida Capitol
Aerial drone photo of the Florida State Capitol Building and museum. By felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News circa 2023.

Three state House members, including two freshman Republicans, took initial steps this week toward running for re-election in 2026.

Rep. Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey, opened a campaign account to seek a third term in Pasco County’s House District 56, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jon Albert, R-Frostproof, and Rep. Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, R-Lakeland, opened accounts to run again in 2026 in House District 48 and House District 49, respectively.

The two Polk County Republicans were first elected to the House in November.

Also this week, Homosassa Republican Tod Gordon Cloud opened an account to run in House District 23 in Citrus and Marion counties, according to the Division of Elections website.

Rep. J.J. Grow, R-Inverness, was elected to the seat in November and has opened an account to run for another term in 2026.

