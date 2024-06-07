Donate Now!
Tampa City Council approves trash collection rate increase, first in 9 years

Posted on by Chris Young
An aerial photo showing the sun setting on the City of Tampa
Photo by Gregory Bowers

Rates for trash collection in Tampa are going up. This comes after the City Council approved the first increase in nine years.

Starting in October, Tampa’s monthly rates for trash services will increase by nearly four dollars a month. 

City councilmember Alan Clendenin hesitantly supported the rate increase at a recent meeting.

“This council is basically being handed a bag of crud from over 10 years of not raising rates. And shame on that.”

Every council member voted for the increase – except Bill Carlson.

“I think we need to control costs, and we also need to control debt, and I don’t see that happening.”

The services already cost more than neighboring Pinellas County and St. Petersburg.

By 2028 – the city will charge nearly 55 dollars for services. 

Dennis Rogero is Tampa’s Chief Financial Officer.

“You have heard the solid waste experts say that they are running as lean as they can, given the current and anticipated workload in growth associated in the city.”

The city will use the money to renovate the McKay Bay Waste to Energy buildings, along with funding fleet and equipment costs. 

