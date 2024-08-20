Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson wants to preserve Black spaces, not just Black history

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Gwen Henderson
Tampa City Councilwoman Gwen Henderson wants to preserve Black spaces

Tampa City Council member Gwen Henderson, is passionate about preserving Black spaces and institutions so they are not lost to history.

In a wide-ranging interview on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom on Tuesday (8/20), Henderson bemoaned the city’s decision to kick a historically Black little league out of West Tampa so the land could be used for private development.

The ballpark was important to the neighborhood, she said, and rooted in Tampa’s Black history. As the Tampa Bay Times reported, “The Yellow Jackets were founded in 1967, the same year a white Tampa police officer killed a Black teenager. Segregation had long locked Black residents out of opportunity. The killing was a boiling point. Days of unrest left Central Avenue, the Black economic hub, in ruins. “We rose from the ashes,” Wright told the Times.

Then-Mayor Bob Buckhorn recommended the Yellow Jackets Little League be relocated to a city park in Tampa Heights. The Tampa City Council voted unanimously to do just that. Henderson said that was a mistake. The city should have insisted the ballpark be incorporated into the redevelopment plans.

What’s galling to Henderson is that a decade after that decision, the old ballpark has yet to be redeveloped while the new ballpark is rundown and in need of improvement.

“Having a park there would have been ideal,” said Henderson. “It was perfect where it was.” Now Henderson is pushing her City Council colleagues to amend the development agreement with the Related Group to require the developers to pay to improve the new ballpark. The council has already amended the agreement at the request of the developer, so turnabout is fair play, she said.

As long as she’s on the council, Henderson said, she will be a voice to preserve Black spaces. That includes city-owned land near the predominantly Black Carver City neighborhood used for sanitation trucks. Developers are eying the land for redevelopment. It’s located near the booming Midtown and Westshore areas and values are rising. But Henderson said it should not be sold off for gentrified development that does not benefit Carver City, which had to put up with the sanitation site for decades.

“Black spaces in the city of Tampa are almost not existent,” Henderson said. “We have historical markers saying what was once there.”

Henderson also discussed her work as chair of the Community Redevelopment Agency, including efforts to build workforce housing, and her involvement in the Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta, one of the “Divine 9” that includes the sorority of Kamala Harris and the late Shirley Chisholm.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

You may also like

Pasco County Supervisor of Elections “disappointed” at voter turnout so far

Listen: It’s primary election day in Florida, and one Supervisor...

National water quality month with Matt Rihs

Tanja and Anni discuss clean water in Tampa Bay during...

Election sign Vote Voting
Florida’s Secretary of State expects Primary turnout of 20-25 percent

So far, nearly 1.33 million people had voted by mail,...

stethoscope on money
Orlando Health bid to buy three more hospitals draws an objection

A real-estate firm has objected to a proposed $439 million...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: