Tampa food bank sees high demand this Thanksgiving season

Posted on November 25, 2024 • by Chris Young
A thousand bags of Thanksgiving food in the Feed Tampa Bay warehouse // Chris Young, WMNF News, 11/25/2024

This Thanksgiving, many people in the Tampa Bay area will struggle to put food on the table – and demand after Hurricanes Helene and Milton is higher in the region. 

Forklifts carry large pallets of food at Feeding Tampa Bay’s warehouse.

The organization partnered with Winn Dixie to host a drive-through food pantry event at its warehouse from 4-6pm Monday. 

The event provides traditional Thanksgiving staples, like turkey, cranberry sauce, and cornbread.

They’re hoping to give out one thousand Thanksgiving meals. 

“As you know, with two hurricanes, which are unprecedented back to back, our community is struggling terribly,”  Shannon Hannon-Oliviero, the media relations officer for Feeding Tampa Bay, said. 

She says the organization has seen a nearly 50 percent jump in need since Hurricanes Helene and Milton. 

A study from the American Farm Bureau Federation says prices are generally down this year, but still almost 20% higher than five years ago. 

And Hannon-Olivierio says the need will extend far beyond the holidays.

“Hunger doesn’t really take a holiday. Folks are hungry every single week of the year and they need our support.” Hannon-Oliviero said.

Find out how to get involved here.

