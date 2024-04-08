A Tampa resident is USO Coast Guardsman of the Year for saving people during the Lahaina wildfire

Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli.

Tampa resident Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Joshua Marzilli, who is stationed in Maui, has been selected as the USO Coast Guardsman of the Year 2024, according to the USO website.

Marzilli is being honored because of his role in saving the lives of people who were in danger trying to escape from the deadly wildfires in Lahaina by jumping into the hazardous ocean.

Here is more of how the USO describes Joshua’s actions that night:

“Arriving at midnight, Joshua’s crew arrived to find the town and shoreline engulfed in two-story high flames, smoke and floating debris. Joshua and his crew’s task was to locate people who had entered the water to escape the flames. “Joshua directed his crew to search from outside the reef line, utilizing searchlights, a loudhailer and a crew member on the bow to scan for debris. Eventually they spotted flashing lights and waving arms, determining that the individuals were possibly on land. Joshua volunteered to enter the water, coordinating a plan to tend a tether line while keeping the boat out of shallow water. Displaying unwavering courage and stamina, Joshua swam toward shore. After the first unsuccessful attempt, he signaled to be hauled back to the RBM. “During this time, a nearby commercial vessel deployed their inflatable boat with an off-duty lifeguard to assist the Coast Guard with two surfboards and fins. Joshua and the lifeguard utilized the boat to get close to the reef and then paddled 200 yards on their surfboards with life jackets attached to them for survivors. Fighting through the precarious current and excess winds, they reached the shore and rescued two children, whom they paddled back through the breaking surf to the skiff outside the reef line. When the transfer was complete, Joshua turned toward danger again and swam to shore to help more survivors. “Once ashore, the Maui Fire Department (MFD) had just arrived and requested Joshua’s assistance in evacuating survivors to their truck. The road was blocked by debris and MFD needed help carrying three survivors who could not walk a quarter mile to the truck, where they could be evacuated to safety. After carrying them through debris, Joshua was retrieved by a partner agency jet ski, along with an additional survivor found in the water, and returned to the RBM. “Joshua then led the RBM to search Lahaina Harbor for additional survivors. Using the boat’s loudspeaker, they communicated their presence and willingness to assist, and subsequently rescued two more individuals from the shoreline.”

The USO says “Joshua’s heroic actions reflect the United States Coast Guard’s core values of honor, respect and devotion to duty, while embodying true selflessness in the face of danger.”

The group recognizes USO Service Members of the Year each year. According to the USO, people who serve in each branch are “nominated by their command leadership for performing extraordinary acts of bravery that exemplify the values of the Armed Forces and the USO.”

Joshua Marzilli is stationed at Wailuku, Hawaii and is the son of WMNF News anchor Lisa Marzilli. She tells us, “Josh is a big guy with a big heart – someone who’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. We couldn’t be prouder of what he and the Station Maui crew did for the people of Lahaina!”

Joshua and others will be honored at the USO 2024 Gala on April 11 in Washington, D.C.