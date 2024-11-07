Donate Now!
Tampa to host Flugtag event for first time in over a decade

Posted on by Kiley Petracek
Thirty teams will compete Saturday, Nov. 9, in downtown Tampa for Red Bull's Flugtag event. Each team must build an airship. Photo provided by Disco Pirates Crewe for WMNF News.

The annual Red Bull Flugtag event is flying back to Tampa for the first time in 13 years.

This weekend, 30 teams of “wacky engineers and fearless pilots,” will compete with one-of-a-kind airships.

Contestants are measured by the distance their aircraft travels, creativity, and showmanship of small 30-second skits they perform before taking flight. 

Pilots are required to push their airships off the 27-foot flight deck into Tampa Bay. 

Flugtag, which is German for “flying day,” displays unique aircraft powered by 5-person teams. The teams are encouraged to create their plane out of foam, wood, and other materials that float. 

“Having an event like Red Bull Flugtag come in and not only generate a significant financial impact on our local businesses at a time when we could use it, but also help shine a national spotlight on our hometown’s resiliency is truly amazing,” Rob Higgins, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said.

The Disco Pirates Crewe, an all-women group competing in Flugtap, built their ship out of PVC pipes and nylon.

Disco Pirates Crewe

Pilot and CEO of the team Jeanie You said the Disco Pirate’s airship incorporates their name in the design.

“Each tiny mirror on the disco ball represents an individual reflecting their own unique light and potential,” she said. “But when all these mirrors come together, they create something even more magnificent: a unified display of beauty and brilliance.”

But everything became a challenge as hurricanes Helene and Milton passed through the region. 

“Timing was really going against us, as I’m sure it was for all of the teams,” You said. “From the moment we found out we were selected as a team, all these tropical storms and damages to people’s property occurred,” she added. “We had to figure out what to do and balance all these pieces of working with the insurance companies, doing the repairs on our property, while still working our job, while working on this craft and our skit.”

“I feel like being a woman in this case is kind of our super power, because they’re not going to see what’s coming,” she added.

“After two major hurricanes in just 13 days, the City of Tampa is still standing, and now, it’s time to fly,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “We can’t wait to welcome all the fans and competitors in November and witness some epic launches into the bay.”

The City of Tampa estimates the event bringing in about $3,423,000.

Organizers anticipate about 80,000 spectators at the Tampa Convention Center. The action starts at noon on Saturday. Contestants take flight at 1 p.m. 

Part of Bayshore Boulevard, Franklin Street, and the West Platt Street Bridge will be closed as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to use alternative transportation such as the TECO Streetcar or Dash Services

Admission is free.

If you’re unable to make it, the contest will also be streamed on Tfue’s Twitch page. 

