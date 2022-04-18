Tampa’s 13th Annual Ecofest

On today’s show we interviewed Michele Northrop, the Development Director at the Learning Gate Community School and organizer of Ecofest Earth Day Tampa Bay.
Earth Day Tampa Bay 2022 is a community event organized by Learning Gate Community School and MOSI to celebrate the many businesses, organizations, and individuals in the Tampa Bay area dedicated to the principles of sustainability – Ecology, Equity and Economy.
The 13th Annual EcoFest will be held on Saturday, April 23rd on the grounds of MOSI at 4801 East Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33617. The event will be open to the public from 10:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Admission to the event is free.
There will be live music, workshops, demonstrations, informational booths, green living products and services. Some local artists, green businesses, environmental organizations, alternative health practitioners, renewable energy specialists, organic farms and gardens with produce will be in attendance.
For additional information on EcoFest please email [email protected] or call (813) 948-4190 ext 313.