Textile Composting and the Real Price of Fashion

Listen in to the Sustainable Living July 5th, 2021 archive to learn about the textile waste stream and what the price of your clothing really is for the environment.

We were joined Monday in-studio by Ericka Leigh of The Sewist Society to talk all things textile.

Do you know the real price of the clothes you wear or what to do with them when you’re ready to say goodbye? We discussed such things as Ericka’s research in composting fabric, the ties between our industrialized agriculture system (monocropping) and the textile industry and some alternatives to popular clothing disposal and recycling methods.