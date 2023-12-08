The Birth Of FBI Profiling. A Personal View Of Hong Kong

On June 25, 1973, a seven-year-old girl went missing from the Montana campground where her family was vacationing. Somebody had slit open the back of their tent and snatched her from under their noses. None of them saw or heard anything. Susie Jaeger had vanished into thin air, plucked by a shadow. The largest manhunt in Montana’s history ensued, led by the FBI. As days stretched into weeks, and weeks into months, Special Agent Pete Dunbar attended a workshop at FBI Headquarters in Quantico, Virginia, led by two agents who had hatched a radical new idea: What if criminals left a psychological trail that would lead us to them? Patrick Mullany, a trained psychologist, and Howard Teten, a veteran criminologist, had created the Behavioral Science Unit to explore this new “voodoo” they called “criminal profiling.” Ron Franscel, hailed as one of America’s best narrative nonfiction writers joins the program to talk about his new book, Shadow Man – An Elusive Psycho Killer and the Birth of FBI Profiling

“Cantonese is a very sweary language”, announces Louisa Lim. The award-winning journalist is explaining the joy of using so many expletives when speaking about the place she grew up in. Ms. Lim has masterfully captured so much of the essence of what the British called a “barren rock” with personal accounts and observations of the place she loves, Hong Kong. For decades, Hong Kong’s history was simply not taught, especially to Hong Kongers, obscuring its origins as a place of refuge and rebellion. When protests erupted in 2019 and were met with escalating suppression from Beijing, Louisa Lim—raised in Hong Kong as a half-Chinese, half-English child, and now a reporter who has covered the region for nearly two decades—realized that she was uniquely positioned to unearth the city’s untold stories. Lim’s deeply researched and personal account casts startling new light on key moments: the British takeover in 1842, the negotiations over the 1997 return to China, and the future Beijing seeks to impose. Indelible City features guerrilla calligraphers, amateur historians and archaeologists, and others who, like Lim, aim to put Hong Kongers at the center of their own story. Wending through it all is the King of Kowloon, whose iconic street art both embodied and inspired the identity of Hong Kong—a site of disappearance and reappearance, power and powerlessness, loss and reclamation. Louisa Lim is a charming and fascinating guest.

Just after Russia began attacking Ukraine, enterprising musicians and record companies immediately began releasing compilations to benefit the suffering people of that war-torn country. Almost daily we have received remarkable compilations from all over the world, including, Elegy for Ukraine: A Folkloric Compilation. We selected, Muzyky Vyryazukhi Moi (My Musical Instruments Carved Out of Wood) from a splendid collection of traditional Ukrainian folk songs. All income from sales of this compilation will be donated to institutions that help refugees victims of the war in Ukraine.

Show 469